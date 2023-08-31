Yeule – Inferno

yeule shares “inferno,” the latest single off their forthcoming album softscars out September 22nd via Ninja Tune. “inferno” finds yeule lamenting over a relationship, incorporating burning analogies to describe the intensity in their heart. Contrary to the track’s title, the song is light and dewy. Like many of the songs on the forthcoming album, “inferno” was originally born from a journal entry, which yeule often refers to as a scar entry.

Speaking on the track they note, “The song is a gash, scar no.9. In this scar I ask the blue flame in my heart, will you ever fade? When you are engulfed and eaten in blue, what was left of me were parts of you.”

Tour Dates:

9/1 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/30 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

10/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

10/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities

10/5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

10/6 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall*

10/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis*

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

10/19 – Washington, D.C @ Black Cat*

10/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)*

10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory*

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Levitation at The Concourse Project w/ Oneohtrix Point Never

10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile*

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda*

12/7 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse

12/8 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

12/9 – Berlin, Germany @ Zenner

12/11 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

