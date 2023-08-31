Yeule – Inferno

yeule shares “inferno,” the latest single off their forthcoming album softscars out September 22nd via Ninja Tune. “inferno” finds yeule lamenting over a relationship, incorporating burning analogies to describe the intensity in their heart. Contrary to the track’s title, the song is light and dewy. Like many of the songs on the forthcoming album, “inferno” was originally born from a journal entry, which yeule often refers to as a scar entry.
Speaking on the track they note, “The song is a gash, scar no.9. In this scar I ask the blue flame in my heart, will you ever fade? When you are engulfed and eaten in blue, what was left of me were parts of you.”
Tour Dates:
9/1 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
9/30 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*
10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
10/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*
10/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities
10/5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
10/6 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall*
10/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis*
10/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro*
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Axis
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*
10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*
10/19 – Washington, D.C @ Black Cat*
10/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)*
10/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory*
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Levitation at The Concourse Project w/ Oneohtrix Point Never
10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile*
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda*
12/7 – Paris, France @ Café de la Danse
12/8 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
12/9 – Berlin, Germany @ Zenner
12/11 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet
