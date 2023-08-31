Jeon Somi – Gold Gold Gold

Today, Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter, JEON SOMI, drops the music video for her single “Gold Gold Gold”. The music video comes fresh off the heels of her EP, GAME PLAN, of which “Gold Gold Gold” is the first track on the album.

JEON SOMI participated in the songwriting of “Gold Gold Gold”, showcasing her growth as a singer-songwriter alongside TEDDY and Danny Chung with production by 24 and Dominsuk, who are known as the hitmakers behind BLACKPINK.

“Gold Gold Gold” has JEON SOMI rapping and singing with overflowing confidence over a trendy and infectious beat with a melodic bridge and addictive chorus. In true JEON SOMI fashion, the music video for “Gold Gold Gold” is colorful, energetic, and full of glitz, glamor, and unbeatable choreography.

