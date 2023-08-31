Griff – Vertigo

Today, UK pop sensation Griff returns with her new single, “Vertigo.” Intimate, cinematic, and uplifting, the track is an undeniable return from the rising star, who just wrapped up a European stadium tour supporting Coldplay where she debuted the song live and has been teasing online.

“’Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state — always feeling upside down,” Griff explains. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

