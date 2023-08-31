Griff – Vertigo

Griff

Today, UK pop sensation Griff returns with her new single, “Vertigo.” Intimate, cinematic, and uplifting, the track is an undeniable return from the rising star, who just wrapped up a European stadium tour supporting Coldplay where she debuted the song live and has been teasing online.

“’Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state — always feeling upside down,” Griff explains. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

