Gia Woods – Heartbreak Radio

Today Gia Woods reveals her latest single “Heartbreak Radio” from her upcoming Your Engine EP due October 25th. Encapsulating Gia’s signature form of timeless electronica and femme flourish, “Heartbreak Radio” is a captivating breakup track perfectly at home on the dance floor.

Gia says of the single:

“’Heartbreak Radio’ is the first break up song on the project. There’s always that one song that reminds you of certain people that are no longer in your life. I wrote this from the perspective of – we may have fallen out of love, ended badly, moved on but we’ll always live through the memory and moments we shared around a song. It’s a metaphor for the feeling that no matter if someone is no longer in your life that they always will be in a way.”

