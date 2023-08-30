Netta – Wonderful & Great

Netta, known as one of the world’s most innovative modern pop stars, has announced that her long awaited debut album will be released in January 2024. To kick-off the announce, she dropped her first single “Wonderful & Great” off her upcoming album, giving us an exciting taste of what’s to come!

“I wrote a love song to that girl who has everything going for her in the most perfect and annoying way,” stated Netta about the track. “I thought about how we rarely compliment free of charge, and wanted to promote this positive exchange of energy between people, and in myself. Turning envy into admiration. This song is inspired by a chant that me and my besties do when we’re walking out of the club at 4 am together after a great night out.”

“Wonderful & Great” is the ultimate friendship anthem with Netta expressing her fondness and adoration for her best friend. This quirk-pop gem showcases how you can find true fulfillment through friendship. The video is unreal and consists of a wild “tea party” organized by Netta showcasing trippy images.

‘WONDERFUL & GREAT’ Tour Dates

Friday, September 1st – London, UK – The Garage

Saturday, September 2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (upstairs)

Monday, September 4th – Berlin, Germany – Lido

Tuesday, September 5th – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

Thursday, September 7th – Valletta, Malta – EuroPride 2023

Tuesday, November 7th, Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Wednesday, November 8th – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thursday, November 9th – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Saturday, November 11th – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Tuesday, November 14th – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Wednesday, November 15th – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

Thursday, November 16th – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Friday, November 17th – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Sunday, November 19th – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

