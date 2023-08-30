Marnie Stern – The Comeback Kid

Today Marnie Stern announces plans to release The Comeback Kid, the long-awaited new album due for release November 3rd, 2023 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

Marnie Stern has also confirmed an upcoming Record Release Show, set for November 4th in NYC at Knitting Factory at Baker Falls.

It’s been a decade since we last heard new music from Marnie Stern, but when her guitar bursts in like a shower of stardust on The Comeback Kid, the follow-up to 2013’s The Chronicles of Marnia, it’s like no time has passed. The Comeback Kid is a statement of intent: “I can’t keep on moving backwards,” Stern repeats on the anthemic opening track and lead single “Plain Speak,” her fingers furiously tapping the fretboard as the song joyfully zips forward like a rocket hitting warp speed.

Marnie Stern shares: “‘Plain Speak’ keeps a positive attitude in the face of frustration. Keeping that hope alive is really the most difficult thing for me to do in life, so I try to do it as much as possible in my music. This song is a perfect example of that. Some of the lyrics are backwards, to keep the theme of feeling like you are moving backwards in a situation and no one else seems to give a shit but you!”

Where has Stern been? She cops to having been lulled by the gentle rhythm of a nine-to-five job as the guitarist in The 8G Band on The Late Show with Seth Meyers; she’s also been raising two kids. But when it came time to start working on a new record, the ease with which she picked up right where she left off was surprising even to her. “I expected that all those years of playing other kinds of stuff would have influenced me—and it didn’t at all! I was fully back where I was before,” Stern says.

