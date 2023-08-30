Lily Williams – Things That Fall

Rising singer-songwriter Lily Williams has shared her romantic new single, “Things That Fall,“ available now via Overall Recordings/Atlantic Records. Co-written with Dan Gleyzer, the track is released alongside a dreamy official music video.

“‘Things That Fall’ is about falling so hard for someone that you can’t imagine anyone or anything has ever fallen quite as hard,” says Lily Williams. “Everything about this song is meant to feel whimsical and dreamy. I wrote it with Dan Gleyzer and once the song started to take shape we knew we had to make the production just as dreamy as the lyrics. I hope this song reminds you of late summer, new beginnings, novels, sunsets, and falling in love.”

“Things That Fall” follows the British-born, Southern California-based artist’s recently released label debut, How The Story Ends.

How The Story Ends tells one cohesive story through ten songs written over the course of two years. Throughout the project, Lily’s vivid lyricism and transportive melodies illustrate her most intimate memories of young love, heartbreak, a fear of the unknown, grief, loss, and a journey to find peace.

#allthepeopleilove