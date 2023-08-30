Lael Neale – I’ll Be Your Star

Lael Neale portrays a frustrated school teacher with talent show aspirations in the droll and self-directed official video for “I’ll Be Your Star,” a new single available now on all DSPs. The new song was recorded during the sessions for Star Eaters Delight, her acclaimed 2023 album released earlier this spring.

“I’ll Be Your Star” was written by Neale and produced and arranged by Guy Blakeslee. It also follows the release of the raw gem “White T-Shirt,” released in June.

Neale says, “Getting to make this video at my beloved elementary school felt like coming full circle. I had my first and only film class there in which I learned the spontaneous and primitive approach to making things that I’m still committed to.”

Lael Neale’s international tour schedule for 2023 in support of Star Eaters Delight, which resumes Wednesday, September 6th in Rotterdam, Netherlands, at Roodkapje and currently runs through Friday, September 29th in Seattle, WA, at The Paramount Theatre. The tour includes headlining European tour dates (through September 16th) and U.S. Pacific Northwest dates with label mate Weyes Blood (September 27th-29th). A list of dates is below, and tickets for these shows are on sale now.

Wed. Sep. 06 – Rotterdam, NL – Roodkapje

Thu. Sep. 07 – Utrecht, NL – Ekko

Fri. Sep. 08 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

Sat. Sep. 09 – Asten-Heusden, NL – Misty Fields Festival

Mon. Sep. 11 – Bristol, UK – Crofters Rights

Tue. Sep. 12 – Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert

Wed. Sep. 13 – London, UK – Moth Club

Thu. Sep. 14 – Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club

Sat. Sep. 16 – Leffinge, BE – Leffingeleuren Festival

Wed. Sep. 27 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater ^

Thu. Sep. 28 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre ^

Fri. Sep. 29 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater ^

