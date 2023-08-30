Helena Deland – Goodnight Summerland

Today the acclaimed Montreal-based songwriter and musician Helena Deland announces her new album Goodnight Summerland due for release October 13th, 2023 on Chivi Chivi.

Today also sees the announcement of UK and European tour dates for 2024, following her first ever headline run in North America which kicks off this November.

With the announcement comes the new song “Bright Green Vibrant Gray” the third single from Helena released with Montreal label and longtime collaborators Chivi Chivi, following 2022’s “Swimmer” and 2023’s “Spring Bug” which also appear on Goodnight Summerland. The “Bright Green Vibrant Gray” single release is accompanied by a charming video directed by Xavier Beldor, depicting Deland going on a painting expedition through the deep snow in Charlevoix, Quebec.

Helena Deland is interested in how songs can hold what eludes everyday language. Her music draws on reading and walking around. Goodnight Summerland was recorded with Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskill mountains. It was engineered by Sam, co-produced by Helena and Sam, and mastered by Heba Kadry (Bjork, Beach House, Slowdive). Deland’s new songs have simpler musical arrangements than 2020’s debut Someone New, focusing on the sheer joy and transformative power of a good song.

Helena shares the following about the making of Goodnight Summerland and the new single:

“I am thrilled to announce my second album Goodnight Summerland with the release of the song ‘Bright Green Vibrant Gray.’ I wrote the song thinking of a trip I took to a town on the St. Lawrence River, in Charlevoix, Quebec, where the rolling hills and dramatic cliffs were shaped by a meteorite striking the region over 400 million years ago. Upon impact, its geology changed forever, and since then, erosion has slowly done its work.

I wrote ‘Bright Green Vibrant Gray’ shortly after losing my mother. On the scale of our human lives, we might recognize the watershed moments, but there is no telling how deeply or subtly they affect us. Lyrically, the song is interested in contrasts – the immediacy and acuity of a nascent romance in the context of larger forces such as geological time. I was interested in contextualizing an encounter between two people within nature’s humbling and overwhelming scale, which outlasts and ultimately subsumes any smaller and human-scale experiences within it. In discovering another person, there is a heightened awareness, a life-affirming purposefulness. It is akin to creative inspiration; the painter in the video whose work holds such power and immediate force to her ultimately wonders where her work will end up after she’s gone.

When I first went to Sam Owens’ studio, we made this version of the song, which led to the decision to record the album together. ‘Bright Green Vibrant Gray’ will accompany ‘Swimmer’ and ‘Spring Bug’ on Goodnight Summerland, my own humble painting of sorts.”

Helena Deland – Headline Tour Dates:

11/02/2023 – Vancouver – Fox Cabaret

11/03/2023 – Seattle – Madame Lou’s

11/04/2023 – Portland – Mississippi Studios

11/06/2023 – San Francisco – Cafe du Nord

11/07/2023 – Los Angeles – Lodge Room

11/08/2023 – San Diego – Casbah

11/09/2023 – Phoenix – Valley Bar

11/11/2023 – Denver – Lost Lake

11/13/2023 – Minneapolis – 7th st

11/14/2023 – Chicago – Lincoln Hall

11/15/2023 – Detroit – El club

11/16/2023 – Toronto – Horseshoe

11/18/2023 – Brooklyn – Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/19/2023 – DC – Songbyrd

11/24/2023 – Montréal – La Tulipe

11/25/2023 – Québec – Le Pantoum

02/13/2024 – Baden – One Of A Million Festival

02/14/2024 – Munich – Milla

02/15/2024 – Berlin – Privatclub

02/16/2024 – Amsterdam – Paradiso Upstairs

02/17/2024 – Paris – Pop Up Du Label

02/19/2024 – Brussels – Botanique

02/21/2024 – London – The Lexington

