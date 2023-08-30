Georgia Gets By – Oh Lana

Georgia Gets By, the solo project of BROODS’ Georgia Nott, shares “Oh Lana,” the new single from her upcoming debut EP, Fish Bird Baby Boy, exemplifying the breadth of Georgia’s songwriting and showcasing a softer side of the EP. Fish Bird Baby Boy, due October 6th on Luminelle Recordings, features Georgia’s most personal work to date.

“‘Oh Lana’ is about my first queer crush. I was probably about eleven and I got into a fight with another kid to defend her honor,” Georgia explains. “I wasn’t sure how to fully express that back then, so this song has, in a way, been my love letter to that little gay version of me.”

