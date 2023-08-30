Dying Wish – Symptoms of Survival

Portland’s own DYING WISH have announced their new album Symptoms of Survival. It arrives on November 3 via SharpTone Records. Pre-order the album, produced by Randy LeBoeuf.
To accompany this exciting news, the quartet has shared the video for “Lost in the Fall.”
It’s a stormy clip — quite literally. The band is performing amid a lightning storm but there is nothing quite as fierce as singer Emma Boster — both her blood-curdling screams and her piercing stare.
“‘Lost in the Fall’ is written about the natural untangling of a friendship or a relationship with someone over time,” Boster says. “It’s about letting go of control and accepting your fate and failure in love. Imagine the feeling in your throat and gut when you know things are coming to an end. Surrender to that feeling and face the direction of moving on.”
DYING WISH ON TOUR:
WWITH BOUNDARIES, OMERTA, FOREIGN HANDS, GATES TO HELL, ROMAN CANDLE, + EXCIDE:
10/20 — Santa Cruz, CA — The Vets Hall
10/21 — Fresno, CA — Full Circle Brewery
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV — American Legion Post 8
10/24 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Underground
10/26 — San Antonio, TX — The Rock Box
10/27 — Dallas, TX — Wrecking Ball Fest*
10/28 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
10/31 – 11/4 — Downtown Miami, FL — Headbangers Boat*
11/6 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum
11/7 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade Purgatory
11/8 — Greensboro, NC — Hangar 1819
11/9 — Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery
11/10 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY — Meadows
11/12 — Worcester, MA — Palladium
11/14 — New Kensington, PA — Preserving Underground
11/15 — Columbus, OH — Ace of cups
11/16 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary
11/17 — Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge
11/18 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam
11/19 — North Kansas City, MO — The Rino
11/21 — Denver, CO — Marquis Theater
11/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court
11/24 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater
11/25 — Seattle, WA — Vera Project
11/26 — Spokane, WA — Big Dipper
11/27 — Boise, ID — The Shredder
11/29 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Posts
11/30 — San Francisco, CA — Neck of the Woods
12/1 — San Fernando, CA — Midnight Hour
12/2 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction
*Dying Wish Only
#dyingwishhc