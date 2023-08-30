Dying Wish – Symptoms of Survival

Portland’s own DYING WISH have announced their new album Symptoms of Survival. It arrives on November 3 via SharpTone Records. Pre-order the album, produced by Randy LeBoeuf.

To accompany this exciting news, the quartet has shared the video for “Lost in the Fall.”

It’s a stormy clip — quite literally. The band is performing amid a lightning storm but there is nothing quite as fierce as singer Emma Boster — both her blood-curdling screams and her piercing stare.

“‘Lost in the Fall’ is written about the natural untangling of a friendship or a relationship with someone over time,” Boster says. “It’s about letting go of control and accepting your fate and failure in love. Imagine the feeling in your throat and gut when you know things are coming to an end. Surrender to that feeling and face the direction of moving on.”

DYING WISH ON TOUR:

WWITH BOUNDARIES, OMERTA, FOREIGN HANDS, GATES TO HELL, ROMAN CANDLE, + EXCIDE:

10/20 — Santa Cruz, CA — The Vets Hall

10/21 — Fresno, CA — Full Circle Brewery

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV — American Legion Post 8

10/24 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Underground

10/26 — San Antonio, TX — The Rock Box

10/27 — Dallas, TX — Wrecking Ball Fest*

10/28 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

10/31 – 11/4 — Downtown Miami, FL — Headbangers Boat*

11/6 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum

11/7 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade Purgatory

11/8 — Greensboro, NC — Hangar 1819

11/9 — Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery

11/10 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY — Meadows

11/12 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

11/14 — New Kensington, PA — Preserving Underground

11/15 — Columbus, OH — Ace of cups

11/16 — Detroit, MI — The Sanctuary

11/17 — Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge

11/18 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam

11/19 — North Kansas City, MO — The Rino

11/21 — Denver, CO — Marquis Theater

11/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

11/24 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater

11/25 — Seattle, WA — Vera Project

11/26 — Spokane, WA — Big Dipper

11/27 — Boise, ID — The Shredder

11/29 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Trading Posts

11/30 — San Francisco, CA — Neck of the Woods

12/1 — San Fernando, CA — Midnight Hour

12/2 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction

*Dying Wish Only

