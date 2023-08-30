Coi Leray – Blue Moon

Gearing up for her biggest and most personal season yet, multi-platinum recording artist Coi Leray presents a dynamic new EP entitled Blue Moon out now via Uptown Records/Republic Records.

Once again, the project finds Coi firing on all cylinders, using her songwriting as a diary to reveal her unique perspective on life. She laces highly quotable bars with irresistible hooks, showcasing her lyrical acumen and impressive vocal delivery at the same time. She opens up the world of Blue Moon with the single and music video “Isabel Marant.”

Ethereal production underscores her breathy verses as she reminds, “They can’t fuck with Coi Leray.” It culminates on a hypnotic hook that’s impossible to shake. The accompanying visual intercuts vignettes of Coi underwater, shimmering in blue glitter, and ruling this fever dream like a bossed-up high fashion mermaid.

