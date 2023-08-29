LUCI – They Say They Love You

Hailing from New York City, LUCI today announces her debut album They Say They Love You which is set for release on February 2 via Don’t Sleep.

Alongside the news, she is sharing her new single and the accompanying video, “Martyr.”

The 10-track They Say They Love You was recorded in Ambridge, Pennsylvania as well as Los Angeles, and explores themes of love, loneliness, perseverance amid uncertainty, self-care, and coming of age. The album includes production from William J Sullivan (Kid Cudi, Kanye West, 070shake, Paris Texas), Louallday (Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, Outkast, Khelani, Dckwrth), Elias Abid and Edmund Irwinsinger (Glass Animals), and others.

LUCI, who is the great-niece of John Coltrane, says that she wants They Say They Love You, like all of her music, to “touch all the senses. My inspiration comes from the fact that great art exists in the world. And if I can touch people, move people, and it makes people want to do things for the better. I want to be the example of doing what you love, and being relentless about it.”

The follow-up track to the more poppier offering, “11:11”, “Martyr” leans on the sounds of late 90s and early 2000s jams, inspired by the likes of Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes. With a seamless blend of rap and soulful singing, LUCI exhibits her striking lyrical dexterity, effortlessly showcasing an unmistakable flow that sets her apart. Supported by the arresting, hard-hitting beats expertly produced by Elias Abid, her singular voice and delivery guide listeners on an unforgettable journey.

LUCI adds: “I wanted to give the people lyrics, it’s a song for the ego, something for my people to chant. I’m on my lil rap jug. Power, pressure, hard and loud but melodic.” With “11:11” receiving plaudits across the media the heights that LUCI is reaching shows no limits.

