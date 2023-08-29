Daneshevskaya – Long Is The Tunnel

Today, Daneshevskaya (pronounced Dawn-eh-shev-sky-uh) announces Long Is The Tunnel, her Winspear debut out November 10th, and presents its lead single and video, “Big Bird.”

Daneshevskaya is the project of Anna Beckerman — a Brooklyn-based preschool social worker by day — who writes songs steeped in the folklore of her own personal history. Written over a period of years beginning in 2017, the seven gleaming songs on Long Is The Tunnel each sound like a world within themselves, pairing twisted-up classical structures with distinctive metaphors that are both otherworldly and grounding. Co-produced by Ruben Radlauer of Model/Actriz, Hayden Ticehurst, and Artur Szerejko, Long Is The Tunnel also features contributions from Lewis Evans of Black Country, New Road, who Beckerman is currently supporting on tour in North America, including shows this week in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“I wrote ‘Big Bird’ on GarageBand on my phone,” Beckerman says. “It automatically loops when you use it on your phone so the song ended up being a loop. When I showed the demo to Artur, Ruben, and Hayden, I said we could turn it into a full song but they were into the loop. The lyrics are about when a big bird swoops down and everyone in the area stops to look at it together. I like moments like that where everyone is childlike and curious.”

Daneshevskaya Tour Dates:

Tue. Aug. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

Sat. Sept 02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Tue. Sep. 05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal *

Wed. Sep. 06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

Fri. Sep. 08 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

Sun. Sep. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

Mon. Sep. 11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Wed. Sep. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Thu. Sep. 14 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

Fri. Sep. 15 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

Sat. Sep. 16 – Montreal, QC @ le National *

Sun. Sep. 17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (matinee) *

Sun. Sep. 17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (evening)*

Tue. Sep. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary *

Wed. Sep. 20 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre *

Thu. Sep. 21 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

* w/ Black Country, New Road

#daneshevskaya