The Paranoid Style – I Love the Sound of Structured Class

Today The Paranoid Style announces plans to release the next full-length, titled The Interrogator on February 2, 2024 via Bar/None.

“I Love the Sound of Structured Class“ is the foot-stomping, guitar-driven lead single, made available to accompany the announcement.

Elizabeth Nelson shares: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with the sound of ZZ Top’s 1983 LP Eliminator, which was the outcome of Billy Gibbons’ incipient fascination with Depeche Mode and Orchestral Maneuvers In the Dark, and his desire to embroider the sound of those bands onto the Top’s inimitable Texas boogie. To me it sounds like heaven. When I realized the success of our previous records meant we were going to have a bigger budget for The Interrogator, I immediately huddled with my engineer and co-producer Jason Richmond and told him this was the sonic direction I thought we should go in. He happily agreed and it was all Fairlight synthesizers all the time from there. All the tracks have the Eliminator DNA, but I have to say I think we really nailed it on this one. Special shout out to Peter Holsapple for a blistering solo that would make Gibbons himself wave his cowboy hat in Peter’s direction just to help him cool off.”

Nelson goes on to add: “This is a song about the kind of deals that make the world go around, and the sorts of folks who make them. A lot of people think they know the face of good and evil, because they think it was shown to them on TV. Or maybe they think they learned about it in their church or community center. But these things don’t show themselves so easily as all that. There’s a lot of operating and engineering that takes place, the very nature of which does not draw attention to itself. The narrator of this song might be good or she might be bad- I’m not in a position to make that sort of judgment. I would say she deals in real life, in whatever needs doing. You could say that the world requires a certain order, and maybe she is in charge of helping to keep it. On the other hand, that order is arbitrary and often cruel. There is nothing in the Book Of Revelations or Paradise Lost anywhere near as frightening and sinister as the self-sustaining, perpetual motion machine of the modern economic caste system, and the bloodless, unstoppable systems which fuel it. Like the narrator says: ‘Sympathy for the devil is the last of your concerns.’”

#paranoid_style