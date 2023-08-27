Olivia Lunny – Heartbreak on Repeat

Canadian singer-songwriter and rising superstar, Olivia Lunny, released her new single, ”Heartbreak on Repeat” (Infinity & Recordings / UMG Music Canada / Virgin Music). The track, which encourages listeners to reclaim their power amidst heartbreak, showcases Olivia’s versatility and undeniable pop prowess.

““Heartbreak on Repeat” celebrates the power of self-love and unapologetic independence,” shared Olivia. “In the pursuit of our dreams, I’ve learned we must prioritize our own happiness, even if it means leaving a trail of broken hearts behind. I hope this song empowers fans to embrace their own journeys, and the beauty that comes with the chaos of love and heartbreak!”

