Rosie Darling – Villain

Rosie Darling releases “Villain”, the latest single from her upcoming album Lanterns on Nettwerk Records.

“Villain” is a testament to Rosie Darling’s artistic prowess, as she effortlessly weaves together emotive lyrics and a captivating melody. The song delves deep into themes of inner conflict, vulnerability, and self-discovery, inviting listeners to explore the complexities of the human experience. With her signature ethereal voice, Rosie Darling draws audiences into a landscape that is both intimate and yet anthemic.

Rosie has this to say about the track – “Villain is about learning to be okay with being the ‘bad guy’ in someone else’s story. For some people it is easier to blame others than to take responsibility for their role in their own suffering, and this song is my way of letting those relationships go instead of trying to continuously fix them. Once you learn that universal truth that not everyone will understand you and your heart, it is easier to let go.”

Rosie Darling’s musical journey has been marked by a series of critically acclaimed releases, each showcasing her quiet and immense talent – “Villain” is no exception. Following this single Rosie will embark on a tour with labelmate Katelyn Tarver starting on September 6.

Tour Dates:

September 6, 2023: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe De Nord

September 8, 2023: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 9, 2023: Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

September 10, 2023: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

September 12, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

September 13, 2023: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

September 15, 2023: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

September 16, 2023: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

September 18, 2023: Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel Underground

September 19, 2023: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

October 4, 2023: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 5, 2023: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room

October 6, 2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

