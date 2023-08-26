Laura Marano – Brand New Heart

Singer and actress Laura Marano released a new track – “Brand New Heart” – from her upcoming debut album, i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel.  Marano collaborated with Jenna Andrews (Noah Cyrus, Banks), Stephen Kirk (BTS, Jessie Murph), and Jon Levine (Andy Gramar, Bebe Rexha) on her latest single.

Marano also revealed the tracklist for the September 15th release of her debut album: i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel

  1. Can’t Keep Waiting
  2. ACT I: Enough
  3. Powerless (with Abigail Barlow)
  4. BAD TIME GOOD TIME
  5. ACT II: The Internet Scene 1
  6. Boundaries
  7. The Best I’ll Ever Know
  8. ACT II: The Internet Scene 2
  9. 9 .Good For Me
  10. Collateral Damage
  11. The Valley
  12. ACT III: Quid Pro Quo
  13. Plans Change
  14. Out Loud
  15. ACT IV: Crazy To Think
  16. Brand New Heart
  17. Arrow
  18. ACT V: Have I Reached My Peak?
  19. End Up Together
  20. This Time Last Year
  21. Someday
  22. Love Feeling
  23. Epilogue: Feeling Finale

