Laura Marano – Brand New Heart

Singer and actress Laura Marano released a new track – “Brand New Heart” – from her upcoming debut album, i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel. Marano collaborated with Jenna Andrews (Noah Cyrus, Banks), Stephen Kirk (BTS, Jessie Murph), and Jon Levine (Andy Gramar, Bebe Rexha) on her latest single.

Marano also revealed the tracklist for the September 15th release of her debut album: i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel.

TRACK LIST: i may be an actress, but i can’t fake how i feel

Can’t Keep Waiting ACT I: Enough Powerless (with Abigail Barlow) BAD TIME GOOD TIME ACT II: The Internet Scene 1 Boundaries The Best I’ll Ever Know ACT II: The Internet Scene 2 9 .Good For Me Collateral Damage The Valley ACT III: Quid Pro Quo Plans Change Out Loud ACT IV: Crazy To Think Brand New Heart Arrow ACT V: Have I Reached My Peak? End Up Together This Time Last Year Someday Love Feeling Epilogue: Feeling Finale

