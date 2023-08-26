Gayle – Leave Me For Dead

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Multi-Platinum-certified artist GAYLE has shared her new single, “leave me for dead.” Written by GAYLE with Lostboy (Tiesto’s “The Business” and “The Motto” with Ava Max), Cleo Tighe (Kehlani, P!NK, Noah Cyrus), and Starsmith (Kehlani, Ellie Goulding), “leave me for dead” is accompanied by a deliciously dark companion music video in which GAYLE mischievously stages her own funeral, directed by filmmaker Acacia Evans (Miranda Lambert, Yellowcard).
“leave me for dead” – which GAYLE introduced to fans while traveling Europe and the United Kingdom as special guest on Pink’s Summer Carnival 2023 – marks the latest in a series of new songs from GAYLE, including the rebellious “don’t call me pretty.”
GAYLE will celebrate her new music and much more on her upcoming North American headline tour, The Scared But Trying Tour, getting underway at Tampa, FL’s Crowbar on October 17 and then continuing through a hometown show at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East on November 15.
GAYLE
SCARED BUT TRYING TOUR 2023
OCTOBER
17 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar
19 – Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live
20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
24 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
NOVEMBER
1 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
2 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
4 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
5 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB
7 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
10 – New York, NY – Racket NYC
14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
15 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
