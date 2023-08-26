Gayle – Leave Me For Dead

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Multi-Platinum-certified artist GAYLE has shared her new single, “leave me for dead.” Written by GAYLE with Lostboy (Tiesto’s “The Business” and “The Motto” with Ava Max), Cleo Tighe (Kehlani, P!NK, Noah Cyrus), and Starsmith (Kehlani, Ellie Goulding), “leave me for dead” is accompanied by a deliciously dark companion music video in which GAYLE mischievously stages her own funeral, directed by filmmaker Acacia Evans (Miranda Lambert, Yellowcard).

“leave me for dead” – which GAYLE introduced to fans while traveling Europe and the United Kingdom as special guest on Pink’s Summer Carnival 2023 – marks the latest in a series of new songs from GAYLE, including the rebellious “don’t call me pretty.”

GAYLE will celebrate her new music and much more on her upcoming North American headline tour, The Scared But Trying Tour, getting underway at Tampa, FL’s Crowbar on October 17 and then continuing through a hometown show at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East on November 15.

GAYLE

SCARED BUT TRYING TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

17 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

19 – Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

24 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

NOVEMBER

1 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

2 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

4 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

5 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

7 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

10 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

14 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

15 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

#gayle