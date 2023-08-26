Alicia Creti – Pity Party

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Alicia Creti has released her second official single of the year since her signing, “Pity Party.” Accompanied by a companion visualizer, “Pity Party,” is the second single from her upcoming EP Self/Less.

“I am a firm believer in feeling all your emotions to get through something. This allows you to heal and process what’s weighing on you. This song is a mantra to yourself that it’s okay to be human, but not to dwell and live in the sadness.” – ALICIA CRETI

“I tend to think in song,” says Creti. “I write from the heart. I’m a very sensitive and emotional person, but I like to put on a tough shell. The music is where the honesty comes out.”

