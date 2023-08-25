The Beaches – What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid

Today rising rock hitmakers The Beaches unveil their newest single “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” in the final stretch leading up to the release of the quartet’s sophomore LP Blame My Ex on September 15th. Full of striking vocals and thrumming guitar riffs, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” is a belt-along crowd-pleaser for anyone tired of the insecurities and ‘what-ifs’ plaguing their minds.
Opening with attention-grabbing strumming from the band’s guitarists, Kylie Miller and Leandra Earl, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” starts off with a restrained tension that eventually bursts forth in the chorus. Lamenting the trials of navigating self-doubt in relationships, lead vocalist Jordan Miller puts a spin on the classic adage ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’ instead bluntly singing “what doesn’t kill you makes you paranoid / what doesn’t kill you makes you feel like your love ain’t s***.” The accompanying music video features the band’s members jamming out as frontwoman Miller confronts her inner voice in the mirror, ultimately shattering it to pieces. Full of the group’s signature candor and attitude, the single is sure to resonate with new listeners and those familiar with the quartet’s particular brand of relatability alike.
The band shares about the track:
“‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid’ is a song about feeling intense anxiety after a breakup. This had been my experience when my relationship had just ended. I wasn’t used to being on my own, so I found myself feeling really insecure in social situations – which was really surreal because I’m usually very confident and self-assured. However, the more people I’ve shown this song to, the more I’ve come to understand I’m not alone.”
With the new single comes the announcement of The Beaches’ signing with AWAL. The Beaches joins the independent label and distribution company’s roster of genre-bending artists including Little Simz, Laufey, Disclosure, Jungle and more.
TOUR DATES:
September 8-9: Sarnia, Canada @ Sarnia Block Party
September 13: London, Canada @ Western Fair
October 8: Milwaukee, WI @ The Cooperage
October 11: Nashville, TN @ The East Room
October 12: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
October 13: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House
October 15: Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse
October 16: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
October 17: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
October 18: Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
October 20: Halifax, Canada @ Light House Arts Centre
October 21: Moncton, Canada @ Tide & Boar Ballroom
October 26: Kitchener, Canada @ Centre in the Square
October 27: Hamilton, Canada @ Ontario Concert Hall
October 28: Montreal, Canada @ MTELUS
October 30: Kingston, Canada @ The Ale House
November 1-2: Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall
November 5: Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre
November 8: Edmonton, Canada @ Midway Music Hall
November 9: Calgary, Canada @ MacEwan Hall
November 10: Kelowna, Canada @ Kelowna Community Theater
November 12: Vancouver, Canada @ Orpheum Theatre
November 13: Victoria, Canada @ Royal Theatre
