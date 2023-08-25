The Beaches – What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid

Today rising rock hitmakers The Beaches unveil their newest single “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” in the final stretch leading up to the release of the quartet’s sophomore LP Blame My Ex on September 15th. Full of striking vocals and thrumming guitar riffs, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” is a belt-along crowd-pleaser for anyone tired of the insecurities and ‘what-ifs’ plaguing their minds.

Opening with attention-grabbing strumming from the band’s guitarists, Kylie Miller and Leandra Earl, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” starts off with a restrained tension that eventually bursts forth in the chorus. Lamenting the trials of navigating self-doubt in relationships, lead vocalist Jordan Miller puts a spin on the classic adage ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’ instead bluntly singing “what doesn’t kill you makes you paranoid / what doesn’t kill you makes you feel like your love ain’t s***.” The accompanying music video features the band’s members jamming out as frontwoman Miller confronts her inner voice in the mirror, ultimately shattering it to pieces. Full of the group’s signature candor and attitude, the single is sure to resonate with new listeners and those familiar with the quartet’s particular brand of relatability alike.

The band shares about the track:

“‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid’ is a song about feeling intense anxiety after a breakup. This had been my experience when my relationship had just ended. I wasn’t used to being on my own, so I found myself feeling really insecure in social situations – which was really surreal because I’m usually very confident and self-assured. However, the more people I’ve shown this song to, the more I’ve come to understand I’m not alone.”

With the new single comes the announcement of The Beaches’ signing with AWAL. The Beaches joins the independent label and distribution company’s roster of genre-bending artists including Little Simz, Laufey, Disclosure, Jungle and more.

TOUR DATES:

September 8-9: Sarnia, Canada @ Sarnia Block Party

September 13: London, Canada @ Western Fair

October 8: Milwaukee, WI @ The Cooperage

October 11: Nashville, TN @ The East Room

October 12: Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

October 13: Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

October 15: Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

October 16: Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

October 17: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 18: Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

October 20: Halifax, Canada @ Light House Arts Centre

October 21: Moncton, Canada @ Tide & Boar Ballroom

October 26: Kitchener, Canada @ Centre in the Square

October 27: Hamilton, Canada @ Ontario Concert Hall

October 28: Montreal, Canada @ MTELUS

October 30: Kingston, Canada @ The Ale House

November 1-2: Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall

November 5: Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre

November 8: Edmonton, Canada @ Midway Music Hall

November 9: Calgary, Canada @ MacEwan Hall

November 10: Kelowna, Canada @ Kelowna Community Theater

November 12: Vancouver, Canada @ Orpheum Theatre

November 13: Victoria, Canada @ Royal Theatre

