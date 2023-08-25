Strawberry Runners – Alison

Today, Strawberry Runners release the new LP Strawberry Runners on Duper Moon Records.

In celebration they release the single “Alison.”

On the video for “Alison,” Emi shares: “I made the music video for Alison in the Hudson Valley with Otto Ohle (Photographer), Ana Slade (Editor), Eva Louise Goodman (Production Assistant), and Jacqui Cornetta (as “Alison”).

My idea was to take a line from the song and create a video around that moment. The line “let’s open up the old Datsun, kick up some dust on Little Run,” inspired the video. I was trying to find a Datsun to shoot the video but didn’t have any luck. I ended up renting this cool old Alpha Romeo on Turo, definitely a bit fancier than a Datsun but it was so much fun to drive. It’s actually still available to rent if you’re in the Hudson Valley looking for an old manual convertible to run around in for a weekend or something.

It’s about reconnecting with loved ones you haven’t seen in awhile – remembering adventures together, recognizing changes in yourself and each other, and trying not to get caught up in the past. The song is kind of a love letter to a friend, it’s about building someone up who’s going through a hard time.

The song was recorded in Philadelphia at Headroom Studios with Mark Watter and Danny Murillo, and the recording was finished up, mixed, and mastered in Lincoln, RI at Big Nice Studio with . The song is played by Emi Night on rhythm electric + acoustic guitar and vocals, Michael Cormier-O’Leary on drums and acoustic guitar, Santi Slade on bass, Heather Jones on lead electric guitar, and Erika Nininger on organ.”

Tour Dates

8/25 – Kingston, NY @ Prime Location

8/26 – Rochester, NY @ Radio Social

8/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Apartment

8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits

8/30 – Chicago, IL @ Bim Bom Studios

8/31 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

9/1 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

9/2 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

9/5 – Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle

9/7 – Fort Collins, CO @ Cottonwood Concerts

9/9 – Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

9/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ El Rey Court

9/12 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

9/13 – Austin, TX @ Hole In The Wall

9/16 – New Orleans, LA @ White Roach Records

9/18 – Nashville, TN @ House Show (contact for address)

9/19 – Louisville, KY @ The Monarch

9/20 – Bloomington, IN @ The Country Club

9/21 – Vevay, IN @ House Show (contact for address)

9/22 – Hanover, IN @ Hanover College

9/23 – Columbus, OH @ TBA

9/24 – Madison, IN @ Democratic Headquarters

★ 10/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Owl – Album Release Show w/ Full Band ★

#strawberry_runners

Related Images: