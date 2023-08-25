Miki Ratsula – Lied to Your Therapist

Miki Ratsula is the acclaimed Southern California-based trans, nonbinary artist using their powerful voice and platform to make music more inclusive. They’ll release their sophomore album, i’ll be fine if i want to, on October 6th via Nettwerk and recently announced a fall tour supporting their friend G-Flip. Today, Miki returns with the latest single from their album, “lied to your therapist” featuring rising pop artist, OSTON.

“lied to your therapist” was inspired by Miki and OSTON’s individual relationships with toxic former team members. “This was the first time OSTON and I wrote together and it felt empowering to call these people out for their emotional abuse,” notes Miki. “This song is me and OSTON taking our power back from them.”

MIKI RATSULA TOUR DATES

09.18 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

09.19 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

09.20 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

09.23 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

09.25 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

09.26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio

09.27 Austin, TX – Cheer Up Charlies

10.02 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10.03 Washington, DC – The Atlantis

10.05 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

10.06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10.07 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

10.09 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

10.11 Nashville, TN – The End

10.12 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10.13 Chicago, IL – Park West

10.15 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

10.17 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

10.18 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10.20 Salt Lake City, UT – The Kilby Court

10.23 Seattle, WA – Neumos

10.24 Portland, OR – Star Theatre

10.26 San Francisco, CA – Popscene @ The Rickshaw Stop

10.27 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

**all dates with G-Flip

