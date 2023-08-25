Miki Ratsula – Lied to Your Therapist

Miki Ratsula is the acclaimed Southern California-based trans, nonbinary artist using their powerful voice and platform to make music more inclusive. They’ll release their sophomore album, i’ll be fine if i want to, on October 6th via Nettwerk and recently announced a fall tour supporting their friend G-Flip. Today, Miki returns with the latest single from their album, “lied to your therapist” featuring rising pop artist, OSTON.
“lied to your therapist” was inspired by Miki and OSTON’s individual relationships with toxic former team members. “This was the first time OSTON and I wrote together and it felt empowering to call these people out for their emotional abuse,” notes Miki. “This song is me and OSTON taking our power back from them.”
MIKI RATSULA TOUR DATES
09.18 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium
09.19 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
09.20 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
09.23 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
09.25 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
09.26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio
09.27 Austin, TX – Cheer Up Charlies
10.02 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10.03 Washington, DC – The Atlantis
10.05 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
10.06 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10.07 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
10.09 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
10.11 Nashville, TN – The End
10.12 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
10.13 Chicago, IL – Park West
10.15 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
10.17 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre
10.18 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10.20 Salt Lake City, UT – The Kilby Court
10.23 Seattle, WA – Neumos
10.24 Portland, OR – Star Theatre
10.26 San Francisco, CA – Popscene @ The Rickshaw Stop
10.27 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
**all dates with G-Flip
