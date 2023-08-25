Madeline The Person – Tantrum

Rising pop artist Madeline The Person returns with her new single, “Tantrum”! It’s angsty, yet upbeat — the kind of introspective ear-candy that she has perfected.

“‘Tantrum’ is my ode to escapism. It’s a glimpse into a moment of genuine consideration of the coping mechanisms that my therapist would probably steer me away from. No more meditation and journaling, I just wanna lose my absolute shit!”

It’s her first release since the 2022 EP CHAPTER 3: The Burning which features her breakout viral hit “MEAN!”.

