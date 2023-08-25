Multi JUNO-winning Canadian singer/songwriter Charlotte Cardin has released her stellar sophomore album 99 Nights via Cult Nation/Atlantic Records.

The album was made in Montreal with a slew of collaborators; DFA (Dua Lipa), Rob Grimaldi (BTS), Mr.Hudson (Kanye West), Jorgen Odegard (Justin Bieber), Jenn Decilveo (Miley Cyrus), Ryan Linvill (Conan Gray), Felix Joseph (Jorja Smith). The vinyl LP is available to pre-order now.

The latest single, “Next to You”, is a hypnotic piano ballad that fully displays Cardin’s rich and ethereal vocals, serves as a love letter and farewell to her hometown of Montreal.

Of the song she says, “‘Next to You” is a love letter to my hometown of Montreal. So many people, places and emotions anchored me there and this song is about letting go when the winds of change call. It was written with my dear and talented friend Patrick Watson, over a period of six transformative months where I knew I had to leave a place I love in order to grow.”

Charlotte Cardin – “99 Nights Tour”

8/30 – Trois-Rivières, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

8/31 – Trois-Rivières, QC @ Amphithéâtre Cogeco

9/7 – Quebec City, QC @ l’Agora – Port du Québec (Sold Out)

9/8 – Quebec City, QC @ l’Agora – Port du Québec (Sold Out)

9/13 – London, UK @ KOKO

9/14 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

9/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

9/21 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine (Sold Out)

9/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin (Sold Out)

9/23 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

9/26 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

9/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

9/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Kent Club

9/30 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PSM

10/24 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall (Sold Out)

10/27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (Sold Out)

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

10/30 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room (Sold Out)

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Sold Out)

11/18 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom (Sold Out)

11/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

11/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

11/24 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

11/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre (Sold Out)

12/7 – Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick

12/8 – Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Sold Out)

12/9 – Halifax, NS @Light House Arts Centre

1/23 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

1/24 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia (Sold Out)

1/26 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

1/27 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Métronum

1/30 – Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol

1/31 – Caen, FR @ Big Band Café

2/2 – Rennes, FR @ L’antipode

2/3 – La Roche Sur Yon, FR @ Quaim

2/8 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

2/9 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Sold Out)

2/10 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Sold Out)

2/14 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

2/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

2/16 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

2/17 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

