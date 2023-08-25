Arielle Silver – Ghost Ships

Today LA singer-songwriter Arielle Silver released the next single “Ghost Ships,” from her forthcoming fifth album Watershed out October 6th.

An evocative, reflective folk pop journey inspired by Cheryl Strayed’s Tiny Beautiful Things, “Ghost Ships” displays Silver’s gorgeous guitar layers, lush backup vocals and a beautiful cello feature that underscores the nostalgia and reflection at the center of the song.

The stop-motion video was completed in collaboration with accomplished animator Damon Wellner, who translated Arielle’s vision and journey with the song into what you see today. Damon and Arielle also snuck in a couple easter eggs in the video that reference her written work, as well as images and details from her everyday life.

“A song about journeys not taken, the idea for this emerged out of a flash essay I wrote called “The Sleeping Porch,” first published in Under The Gum Tree (cameo of that essay is in the opening shot of the video), about youthful love and the innocence of first heartbreak,” says Silver.

“This story was one of the seeds for this song. The next imagery of the piano was from a home where I was performing a house concert, but the rest of the furniture and pictures are from my living room. That’s my cat that Damon animated to leap onto the piano bench.”

