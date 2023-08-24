Worriers – Cloudy and 55

Worriers are excited to share the latest single “Cloudy and 55” from their anticipated album Trust Your Gut out September 15 on Ernest Jenning Record Co.
On the song Worriers’ Lauren Denitzio says:
This song is for your soundtrack to missing Autumn in New York, where every corner has a memory you can’t shake. It’s my song for walking down 5th Avenue in Brooklyn in a denim jacket with big headphones on after it rains when you need to transport yourself back to a different season of your life. It’s not just about the longing for a specific place or time but also about having a deep history with a city where it just becomes a part of you and your relationships. It’s about missing someone in the way where you still see them everywhere.
Worriers have announced a upcoming fall headline tour in support of Trust Your Gut.
Worriers North American Tour Dates
09.26 – Oakland, CA @ Gilman St.
09.29 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
09.30 – Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe
10.02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters DLC
10.05 – St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury
10.06 – Chicago, IL @ The Chop Shop
10.07 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground
10.08 – Washington, DC @ DC9
10.10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10.11 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10.12 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10.13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
10.14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway
10.16 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees
10.17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
10.18 – Grand Rapid, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10.20 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar
10.21 – Denver, CO @ Black Buzzard
10.24 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown
10.25 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
10.27 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground
10.29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
UK Tour Dates with PAWS
11.06 – Milton Keynes @ The Craufurd Arms
11.07 – Norwich @ Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom
11.08 – Bristol @ Crofter’s Rights
11.09 – Swansea @ Bunkhouse
11.10 – Manchester @ Factory
11.12 – Blackpool @ The Bootleg Social
11.13 – Glasgow @ Nice N Sleazy (NO PAWS)
11.14 – Birkenhead @ Future Yard
11.15 – London @ New Cross Inn
11.16 – Plymouth @ Junction
