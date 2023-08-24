Worriers – Cloudy and 55

Worriers are excited to share the latest single “Cloudy and 55” from their anticipated album Trust Your Gut out September 15 on Ernest Jenning Record Co.

On the song Worriers’ Lauren Denitzio says:

This song is for your soundtrack to missing Autumn in New York, where every corner has a memory you can’t shake. It’s my song for walking down 5th Avenue in Brooklyn in a denim jacket with big headphones on after it rains when you need to transport yourself back to a different season of your life. It’s not just about the longing for a specific place or time but also about having a deep history with a city where it just becomes a part of you and your relationships. It’s about missing someone in the way where you still see them everywhere.

Worriers have announced a upcoming fall headline tour in support of Trust Your Gut.

Worriers North American Tour Dates

09.26 – Oakland, CA @ Gilman St.

09.29 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

09.30 – Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe

10.02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters DLC

10.05 – St. Paul, MN @ The Treasury

10.06 – Chicago, IL @ The Chop Shop

10.07 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

10.08 – Washington, DC @ DC9

10.10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10.11 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10.12 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10.13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

10.14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

10.16 – Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dees

10.17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10.18 – Grand Rapid, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10.20 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

10.21 – Denver, CO @ Black Buzzard

10.24 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown

10.25 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10.27 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

10.29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

UK Tour Dates with PAWS

11.06 – Milton Keynes @ The Craufurd Arms

11.07 – Norwich @ Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom

11.08 – Bristol @ Crofter’s Rights

11.09 – Swansea @ Bunkhouse

11.10 – Manchester @ Factory

11.12 – Blackpool @ The Bootleg Social

11.13 – Glasgow @ Nice N Sleazy (NO PAWS)

11.14 – Birkenhead @ Future Yard

11.15 – London @ New Cross Inn

11.16 – Plymouth @ Junction

