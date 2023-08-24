The Seshen – Hold Me

Earlier this month, six-piece music collective The Seshen announced their return and – even in the wake of the recent separation of founding members Lalin St. Juste and Akiyoshi Ehara –will be releasing their fourth studio album Nowhere on October 6. Today, the longstanding staple of the San Fransisco/Bay Area music scene shared their new single “Hold Me” and an accompanying Paul Bates-directed music video that doubles as a poetic video diary.

Vocalist St. Juste provided further context: “‘Hold Me’ is about that moment before loss – the hope, the longing, the desire for love to stay. During the separation between Aki and I, we held onto each other to navigate the darkness …a darkness that was dizzying, disorienting, and unfamiliar. We held on to each other and found our way out. This song is about connection even in the face of change.”

