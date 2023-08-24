The Arts Lead Sheet #98 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Storyknife Writers Retreat: 2024 Residency Applications – Homer, Alaska -August 31, 2023

https://storyknife.org/how-to-apply/

Willapa Bay AiR: 2024 Residencies – Washington State – August 31, 2023

https://willapabayair.org/residency

Bryn Du’s Artist in Residence Program – August 31, 2023

https://www.bryndu.com/airapplication

Corning Museum of Glass BIPOC Residency – August 31, 2023

https://glassmaking.cmog.org/opportunities/bipoc-residency

Gulf Coast Magazine: Toni Beauchamp Prize in Critical Art Writing – August 31, 2023

https://gulfcoastmag.org/contests/the-beauchamp-prize/

Polar STEAM Open Call: Antarctic Artists & Writers Program – August 31, 2023

https://www.polarsteam.info/application/

The Gotham and HBO Documentary Films Documentary Development Initiative – August 31, 2023

https://thegotham.org/documentary-development-initiative/

Breck Creek Artist-in-Residence Program – Breckenridge, CO – September 1, 2023

https://breckcreate.org/air-opportunity

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts Residency – September 1, 2023

https://www.khncenterforthearts.org/residency/resident-application

The National Arts Club Artist Fellowship Program – September 1, 2023

https://www.nationalartsclub.org/artistfellows#:~:text=NAC%20Fellowship%20recipients%20will%20be,are%20highly%20encouraged%20to%20apply.

Bloedel Reserve Creative Residency – September 1, 2023

https://bloedelreserve.org/creative-residency/

Corsicana Artist & Writer Residency – September 1, 2023

https://www.corsicanaresidency.org/apply

Lower East Side Printshop Keyhold Residency – September 1, 2023

https://www.printshop.org/keyholder-residencies/

SaveArtSpace and Art at a Time Like This (ATLT) Open Call – September 1, 2023

https://www.saveartspace.org/8x5houston

All About Photo Call for Entries: Shapes – September 5, 2023

https://www.all-about-photo.com/all-about-photo-contest.php

The Golden Foundation Residency Program – September 6, 2023

https://www.goldenfoundation.org/application/application-process/

Joyce Foundation 2024 Joyce Awards – September 6, 2023

https://www.joycefdn.org/news/2024-joyce-awards-applications-open/

Print Center New York Open Call: New Voices 2024 – September 8, 2023

https://www.printcenternewyork.org/new-voices

MacDowell Residency – September 10, 2023

https://www.macdowell.org/apply/apply-for-fellowship

LMCC Manhattan Arts Grants – September 12, 2023

https://lmcc.net/resources/manhattan-arts-grants/creative-engagement/

https://lmcc.net/resources/manhattan-arts-grants/creative-learning/

https://lmcc.net/resources/manhattan-arts-grants/umez-arts-engagement/

Princeton Arts Fellowship – September 12, 2023

https://arts.princeton.edu/fellowships/princeton-arts-fellowship/

Ox-Bow Residence Evil – September 13, 2023

https://www.ox-bow.org/residence-evil

Monson Arts Winter Residencies 2024 – September 15, 2023

https://monsonarts.slideroom.com/#/Login

Women’s Studies Quarterly (Feminist Press) Call for Papers – September 15, 2023

https://www.feministpress.org/current-call-for-papers

Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Residency – September 15, 2023

https://www.vcca.com/apply/

Hambidge Center Residency – September 15, 2023

https://www.hambidge.org/guidelines-apply

Chicago Dancemakers Forum 2024 Lab Artists Program – Chicagoland Region – September 18, 2023

https://chicagodancemakers.org//show-item/lab-artists-program/

Prospect Art Open Call – Los Angeles, CA – September 24, 2023

https://www.prospectart.org/new-work-la-grant

2023 Foundwork Artist Prize: International Open Call – September 26, 2023

https://foundwork.art/artist-prize

NE Foundation for the Arts: National Theater Project Creation & Touring Grant – September 27, 2023

https://www.nefa.org/grants/find-grant/national-theater-project-creation-touring-grant

Dry Tortuga National Park Artist in Residence Program – September 29, 2023

https://www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org/dry-tortugas

The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts Open Calls – September 29, 2023

https://www.projectspace-efanyc.org/exhibition-open-call

https://www.projectspace-efanyc.org/project-open-call

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park May 2024 Artist in Residence Program – September 30, 2023

https://www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org/hawaii

True/ False Film Fest Artist Residency Program – Columbia, MO – September 30, 2023

https://truefalse.org/submit/art/

Eyebeam Fellowship Open Call – October 1, 2023

https://eyebeam.org/2024-eyebeam-fellowship-open-call/

Monument Lab Re:Generation Initiative – October 2, 2023

https://monumentlab.com/projects/regeneration-2024

BigCi Environmental Awards 2023 – October 2, 2023

https://bigci.org/awards/

The Bennett Prize (Muskegon Museum of Art) – October 7, 2023

https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10239

Art Omi Residencies – October 15, 2023

https://artomi.org/residencies/architecture

https://artomi.org/residencies/art

https://artomi.org/residencies/writers

Rbhu Engineering: Rbhu Gives Back Grants – October 16, 2023

https://www.rbhu.org/apply

Loewe Foundation Craft Prize – October 25, 2023

https://craftprize.loewe.com/en/craftprize2024

Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans – October 26, 2023

https://www.pdsoros.org/apply

Queens Museum Open Call: QM-Jerome Foundation Fellowship for Emerging Artists – October 29, 2023

https://queensmuseum.org/program/open-call-qm-jerome-foundation-fellowship-for-emerging-artists-2024-2025/

Wildacres Residency Program – October 31, 2023

https://wildacres.org/wildacres-residency-program-w-app/

Jobs

Associate Music Fest Programmer – Latin Music (SXSW) – Austin, TX

https://www.entertainmentcareers.net/south-by-southwest/associate-music-fest-programmer-latin-music/job/441561/

Marketing Coordinator (PIAS) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-coordinator-2/

Opportunities

CyberPR: AI Music Marketing Podcast with Ariel Hyatt

https://www.cyberprmusic.com/podcast/

SeriesFest: Season 10 Submissions

https://seriesfest.com/seriesfest-season-10-submissions/

NAMM Foundation Grants & Scholarships

https://www.nammfoundation.org/projects/music-making-grants

Music Production For Women: EmpowHER Sound Workshop Series

https://musicproductionforwomen.com/empowher-sound

Events

Indie Weekly #107 – East Coast Music Market – August 29, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-107-east-coast-music-conferences-festivals-tickets-679492017917

Canadian Music Week: TikTok Ole Obermann – September 5, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RlrTlLgPQ9ub45oc2EztTQ#/registration

WIE – Masterclass: Thinking Like A CEO – September 7, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-thinking-like-a-cfo

Music Business Association (MBA) : Panning For Gold: Finding The Hidden Billions In UGC – September 14, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ew3EjC5ER5OQKtOtxMrL6Q#/registration

Colorado Music Business Organization (COMBO) – The Music Business After the Pandemic – September 25, 2023 – 7pm MST

https://coloradomusic.org/combos-next-monthly-zoom-event-music-store-owners-brian-coates-and-mark-mcelwain/

MBA: A Very Practical Music Data Course – September 28, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EY-irB05QGKJ6dR_sBq5tw#/registration

Water & Music Bootcamp on All Things Music – October 3-26, 2023

https://lu.ma/music-marketing-data

MBA: AI Music Search and Discovery – October 12, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6YokemXeSZOvyXsT136JZg#/registration

MBA: Choreographed Sports & Performing Arts: A $2.4 Billion Untapped Opportunity – October 26, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_98gj3Vk6RAyxr0yusrZYNw#/registration

MBA: Leveraging Music Financing to Elevate Your Distribution & Publishing Offerings – November 2, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kj_duI5DRgmx4ixZEcRPzw#/registration

MBA: Proactive Music Publishing Royalty Collection in the Digital Age – November 16, 2023

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F9_DyMsbRLW_SGsYxRA-uA#/registration

Related Images: