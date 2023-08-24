Premanition – Say My Name

Following a string of dreamy releases including “Heaven”, “Worthy” and “Mars”, the gothic artist is now revealing the fourth single off her upcoming album.

Titled “Say My Name”, the self-written single emerged with a life of its own, chanting flirtatious statements like “I’ve been waiting for someone like you” and “I need your body”, over pounding pop synths, while having a sinister undercurrent with the song’s narrative – which is essentially about demonic possession.

“Say My Name was written in one of those ‘bolt of lightning’ moments. It was like something took hold of me and I had to play it out. I love fantasy and horror stories, so I wanted to write something sexy but also foreboding. The lyrics play with multiple perspectives. It can be a sensual club grinder, but it can also be the gothic anthem of a demon or ghost trying to possess an unsuspecting person’s body,” she explains with a grin.

Premanition is an independent Bangladeshi Canadian singer, producer, writer, director, voice actor, and engineer.

The Calgary-based artist is currently working on her most ambitious project yet, a full length dark-pop concept album with a corresponding novel about finding love, grief, and fighting for what you stand for. The project began in 2022 with the release of three singles throughout the year, “Heaven”, “Worthy” and “Mars”.

#premanitionmusic