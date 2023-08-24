Nora Jane Struthers – Back to Cast Iron

Nora Jane Struthers announces her new album Back to Cast Iron with the single “Is It Hope.”

“Letting go of something that I loved so much and trying to come to terms with what I was going to put in its place–that’s the story of the album,” says Nora Jane Struthers of her latest release Back To Cast Iron.

Struthers is referring to her balancing act of family and career in the wake of the pandemic. And while such big changes could easily inspire quiet musical reflection, she chooses a more extroverted approaching her new songs. Starting with “Is It Hope?” and “Oh To Be Home,” a pair of sky-gazing three-chord wonders, the album locks into a mostly uptempo groove. “Carhenge” is a speedometer-ticking rocker about a rusty roadside sculpture that’s “sexier than Cleopatra,” and the California country-flavored “Life Of A Dream” is like a spiritual Marie Kondo-style recalibration. “Something Wild” arrives at a fresh take on an old truth (“You gotta let it grow where it lies”) and “Back On The Road” concludes with an exhilarating final shot: “There ain’t no life that’s better than this.” Despite the anxiety and existential questions that fueled it, Back To Cast Iron has the feel of first-day-of summer optimism and possibility.

Nora Jane wrote “Is It Hope” in the isolation of 2021, two months before her son’s birth. She also had a two-year-old daughter at home with her, and knew she and her husband were going to need family/community help during the birth and recovery process. “I remember so vividly hearing President Biden say that by July 4th he believed we would be able to safely gather with our families,” she recalls. “This hope glimmered on the horizon like a sunrise over the ocean for me.”

The overarching theme of the album is about the balancing act of having two life dreams at the same time – family and career – and how sometimes, life and circumstances force you to let go of one for the other. It’s about letting go of something that you love, and trying to come to terms with what you’re going to put in its place.

