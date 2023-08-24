Lilac Haze – Daisy Girl

Bath-based dream pop artist Lilac Haze returns with the release of her upcoming new single ‘Daisy Girl’ on August 25th 2023.

Lilac Haze is the project name for Bath-based songwriter Katrina Swift. Greatly influenced by bands of the ‘80s/’90s, Swift draws inspiration from The Cure, All About Eve, Eva Cassidy and Fleetwood Mac, combining atmospheric and ethereal textures with a sense of nostalgic romance.

“Daisy Girl” was co-produced with Calum Wotherspoon (Nightswimming) at Joe’s Garage in Bristol and mastered by Adam Ayan (Paul McCartney, Lana Del Ray, Carrie Underwood), with guitarist Dylan Osafo and drummer Callum Maloney collaborating on the track.

Discussing what inspired the single, Lilac Haze explains: “We all have a little “daisy girl” within us, giving courage to take a chance on something new and different. I wrote this song with the idea of pursuing new relationships with an open heart without letting fear paralyse an opportunity for happiness. We had a great time experimenting with different guitar sounds for this track, and had fun creating this sweet treat.”

