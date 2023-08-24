Course – Tight Feathers

Chicago-based group COURSE announced today their new album Tight Feathers will release on October 20th.

The anticipated follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut, Tight Feathers embraces the chaotic onslaught of life, savoring its complexities, while protecting your inner self. The band also shared the official video for their new single “Too Busy For Feelings,” a Severance-meets-Everything Everywhere All At Once-inspired take on the frenetic energy of everyday life, directed by Maria Belafonte and featuring actor Katy Fullan among other special guests.

“In all honesty, my therapist told me I’m too busy for feelings and I wanted to dig deeper into that by writing a song that really dissected what it meant for me and probably many other people,” said singer/guitarist/songwriter Jessica Robbins. “I think it’s a really relatable sentiment especially in the modern age. So my producer and I sat down and wrote the song together, discussing what it meant to be too busy for your emotions and the consequences of that. It’s interesting to me that it ended up being a very upbeat, feel good song with almost a freedom to the melody. It’s a song that from the get go was a joy to sing and just felt like a release.”

Of the video, she continued, “My friend Milo Borsuk produced the video and brought on Maria Belafonte to direct and they totally understood the vision and made it better than I could have imagined. They were wonderful to work with and brought together an amazing team of people to work on the video. Katy Fullan, the lead in the video, is a long time friend of mine from the days back when I played guitar for an improv group for eight years in Chicago. I knew she would be perfect for the role. I also recruited some of my other actor friends who all agreed to be a part of the video and I am so grateful. They are all extremely talented and nice and I feel so lucky to have had them be a part of this. When I was making the album, I watched the show Severance so this music video is a little nod to one of my favorite shows. Because, in the end, you can’t outrun your feelings even if you try.”

