Raia Was – Any Evil

Raia Was releases “Any Evil” from her upcoming self-produced album, Captain Obvious.

The track is the latest single to be released from Raia Was’ self-produced, sophomore album Captain Obvious out October 5 on Switch Hit Records, founded by Raia Was, Arthur Moon and Cale Hawkins. Captain Obvious can be pre-ordered now on limited edition vinyl at Bandcamp and is available to pre-save on all digital platforms.

Raia Was on the single:

“Any Evil” is a short poppy burst of a song, hot out the gate with the feeling of being dropped into the middle of a drum battery, the middle of a block party. Then a rewind, let’s start this at the beginning, which now feels like slow motion, like life in reverse, the vocal tossing lyrics like you’d toss salt over your shoulder to ward off bad luck. And the song is about bad luck, or at least the looming threat of the curse of distraction (the curse of our time) that blocks us from our blessings; the one you love right in front of you while you’re “rushing around for any evil.”

On her self-produced sophomore LP, Raia Was plays Captain Obvious. What began as a practice to combat tunnel vision and increased anxiety after years of hyper vigilance around health and safety (aka living through a pandemic) turned into a body of work about the big feelings inside life’s subtleties.

Captain Obvious is a technology I’ve been using the last three years to cope with the feeling of losing my “ness” (my perspective, my sensitivity, my footing). It was an entry way back into subtlety from the blowout of anxiety, through the simplicity of the obvious – the lamp is yellow, the sun is spotted on the white wall – seeing things as they are, and then making music from that place.

These songs are about the ecstasy of saying what you mean, about the awkwardness of apologies, about money worries, about the music industry, giving up the ghost and putting your cards on the table. It’s about deep sadness that turns into a deep drive to live. It’ll also make you dance, filled with interludes settling into deep grooves, spinning out in disorientation and landing back again as heart wrenching choruses “and here’s the fragile part.” It’ll leave you breathless and coming back for more.

On her debut as sole-producer:

I didn’t set out to produce this record alone – I thought I was prepping demos, I thought I’d re-record it all, and then the more I considered trying to change it the more I felt it would fall apart… what binds this record is exactly it’s peculiarities and imperfections and it was my responsibility to preserve that as a steward of the music. This was a big lesson for me, that a record is a snapshot of a moment in time and my job is to let that moment be. Not messing with that is as important as the moment itself.

