Patio – Relics

Last month, Patio announced their sophomore LP Collection, which was produced by Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes, and will be released on Fire Talk Records on September 22nd.

Today, the band are sharing a second single from the record, a track entitled “Relics.”

Juxtaposing bassist Loren DiBlasi’s impassive vocals with some of the more taut and anarchic moments in the band’s catalog to date, “Relics” explores Catholicism, real-life tragic figures like Beatrice Cenci, and the criticism of Anne Carson, with an unmistakable sense of menace.

Says the band:

“Relics is a dark love song—and cautionary tale—about grief, sacrifice, and generational trauma. How much of yourself do you lose when you fall for someone else? And how much is in your control vs. pre-determined by destiny?”

In conjunction with the single the band are announcing a set of European tour dates supporting Deeper in the fall.

