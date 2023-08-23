Mitski – Star, Heaven & Amateur Mistake

Mitski will release her seventh album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We on September 15th via Dead Oceans. Today, she releases two new songs, “Star” and “Heaven,” following lead single, “Bug Like an Angel,” offering a further glimpse into The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Mitski’s most sonically expansive, epic, and wise album to-date, and announces European and UK intimate acoustic performances titled Amateur Mistake. Mitski wrote these songs in little bursts over the past few years, with both “Heaven” and “Star” dating back years and taking varied shapes before reaching their final iterations.

“Star” evokes an alien lift; its Scott Walker-inspired drone progressively building before an otherworldly organ takes over as Mitski sings “That love is like a star/It’s gone, we just see it shining/’Cause it’s traveled very far, I’ll/Keep a leftover light/Burning/So you can keep looking up/I am yours no matter.”

“Heaven,” with its Patsy Cline-swing and Old Hollywood vibe, offers a beautiful moment of passion and masterful display of hope. “Now I bend like a willow thinking of you/Like a murmuring brook curving about you/As I sip on the rest of the coffee you left/A kiss left of you/ Heaven, heaven, heaven,” sings Mitski, even though the “dark awaits us all around the corner.” Mitski worked with arranger and conductor Drew Erickson and a full orchestra at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles to bring out the sweeping romance of these songs.

Amateur Mistake: A night of intimate, acoustic performance from Mitski previewing her new album

Presale begins Thu. Sep. 7 at 12p BST/1p CET with on sale the following day, Fri. Sep. 8.

Sat. Oct. 7 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

Mon. Oct. 9 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Wed. Oct. 11 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

Sat. Oct. 14 – Berlin, DE @ Babylon

Mon. Oct. 16 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli / Vredenburg

Fri. Oct. 20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

