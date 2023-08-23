Archer – Bittersweet

Rising Gold Coast-based artist Archer makes an instant impact on the irresistibly catchy new single ‘Bittersweet’; a playful bedroom-pop anthem that details the fallout of a one-sided relationship.

“The track itself is about going out of your way to change how you are for the benefit of someone else and the realisation that the whole feeling is bittersweet when it doesn’t work out. The story is told in the terms of a relationship that goes sour after miscommunicated expectations which makes it all a bit sassy and fun – I mean not for anyone who takes it to heart though.” Archer

Co-produced, mixed and mastered by Melbourne Rapper/Producer Drest, the track has been in the works since 2022, and finally found its feet earlier this year with the help of Producer Riverine (Allday, 360, YNGmartyr).

“Drest and I had worked on the beat in late 2022 but with different lyrics and then kind of worked on other things and the track was left on the shelf. Then in early 2023 we decided to revisit it because the demo was really cool and had heaps of potential. The chorus started with the line “Boy your rings just make your fingers green ” which was a really cool concept to start to workshop the rest of the lyrics around. Once we’d finished the basic idea of the beat and all the lyrics, we brought on Riverine to beef it up and add a little razzle dazzle to the drops. And so that’s how the track became the way it is.” – Archer

