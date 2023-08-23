Abby Hamilton – #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo)

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Abby Hamilton will release her debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), October 13 on Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM’s Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music.

Ahead of the release, the title track is debuting today alongside an official music video.

Of the song, Hamilton shares, “This is a poem that was written after a breakup. A conversation with myself where my brain took it to the furthest spiral. I bet you’ve moved on, so I bet she’s everything I am not. It comes to a head to realize I am a product of who I’ve come from. Generational cycles of undiagnosed mental illness and some questions to myself, ‘Will I be the one who breaks it? Or will I let it continue?’ A relationship between anthemic rock ballads meets the talk-sing of what I’ve learned and loved in country music for years. This is the thesis statement of the album.”

Produced by Justin Craig and Duane Lundy, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) is filled with Hamilton’s sharp lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals, further establishing her as one of music’s most intriguing new voices. Across these ten vulnerable tracks, Hamilton recounts personal experiences with a universal relatability, all over a captivating blend of folk and indie rock.

ABBY HAMILTON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 7—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Indy

September 11—Nashville, TN—The Basement

September 18—Nashville, TN—The Basement

September 22—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest

September 25—Nashville, TN—The Basement

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 29—Denver, CO—Cervantes’ Masterpiece

October 31—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile+

November 1—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater+

November 4—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater+

November 8—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line+

November 9—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

November 10—Ferndale, MI—The Loving Touch+

November 11—Toronto, ON—The Opera House+

November 12—Homer, NY—Center for the Arts of Homer+

November 14—Washington, DC—9:30 Club+

November 15—New York, NY—Warsaw+

November 17—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

November 18—Boston, MA—House of Blues+

*with Tyler Childers

+with Deer Tick

