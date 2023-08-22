Who Is She? – Shania

This Friday (8/25), Seattle supergroup Who Is She? release their new album Goddess Energy via Father/Daughter Records. Made up of Robin Edwards (Lisa Prank), Bree Mckenna (Tacocat), Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt), and Emily Nokes (Tacocat), the band has a knack for playfully honest songwriting.

This shines especially strong on the new single, “Shania,” which was written as a response to the 1998 Shania Twain hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” “Shania, tell me / How do I impress you?,” Edwards beseeches. Clocking in at just a minute and a half, the endearingly curt track captures the band’s penchant for summer-y spunk at its finest.

On the track, the band offers: “This is a response song to Shania Twain’s 1998 banger “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” As we would all be pretty impressed if someone had a car or was a rocket scientist, it made us wonder: Shania, how could we impress you?”

LIVE DATES

9/22 – Seattle, WA – Album Release Show @ Southgate Roller Rink

