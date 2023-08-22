Vera Bloom – Eyes on You

The Washington State-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who holds nothing back in her addictive hybrid of alternative, grunge, and punk, is gearing up to issue her upbeat new single and music video “Eyes On You.”

“‘Eyes On You’ is my dance song!” shares Vera. “It started out as a love song, which is something I don’t really write often, but it leans into the possessiveness of love. It visits the loss of excitement in a relationship where things get a bit settled in and mundane. I’ve noticed that I am afraid of this stage in a relationship, so I used this song to process that. Over time, the lyrics have revealed new meanings as they always do and I can find the loss of childhood innocence where even the touch of skin is fascinating, and acknowledging the demons and darker feelings we find in adulthood. And, lastly, as I grow as an artist, I can see my desire to be seen and heard. My admission of wanting eyes on me and owning up to that. I wanted the video to be interesting, colorful, and also shine some light on the real rock and roll happening in the music. It’s about energy and making vibes through sound with other humans. This song, as with all my songs, really comes to life in a live band setting. I hope you like it!”

Vera Bloom, who will be releasing her new independent EP, It’s Me, on September 29th.

It’s Me, Vera’s second EP, is a 6-song collection loosely rooted in the classic theme of the Phoenix that also includes her recent single “Boxes” and previously released songs “Say Goodbye,” “Mud,” and “Serenity.” On the incendiary title track “It’s Me,” tense hi-hats quiver as a hard-hitting guitar riff underlines a confident and charismatic chorus, “It’s me, all of me, take it or leave it.”

With an attitude-laden snarl, guitar slung low, and no fucks given, Vera Bloom cranks the honesty and emotion all the way up in her music. She beckons audiences to not only sing, but scream along with her, partaking in the kind of catharsis that only takes place in a haze of distortion. Since debuting in 2021 with her self-titled debut EP, Vera, whose inspirations include the likes of Pink Floyd, Green Day, Pearl Jam, and Joan Jett, has earned acclaim from No Country For New Nashville, Spill Magazine, East of 8th, and Nashville Scene, who named her its “Best Rock Transplant of 2021,” and has even hit the road with the legendary L7. With uplifting energy, Vera Bloom gives rock ‘n’ roll the kick in the ass it needed and delivers a dose of reality on It’s Me.

#verabloombaby

Related Images: