My Morning Jacket at Red Rocks – August 25 & 26, 2023

Morrison, CO

My Morning Jacket comes to Red Rocks celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their 3rd album It Still Moves.

The band recently played The Newport Folk Festival. They’ve announced their One Big Holiday for 2024. They have also been releasing live albums. Last year FEMMUSIC caught their show at Red Rocks. Jim James and the band bring their incredible live show to Red Rocks for two nights.

My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

