Sofi Vonn – Losing Control

London based New York born electronic pop singer-songwriter Sofi Vonn releases her latest single “Losing Control”.

When asked about her latest release “Losing Control” Sofi said, “I’m so excited for this song to come out. It is one of the first songs I have ever written and produced, originally as a dance track back when I was DJing in New York. I would sing it live during my sets. It’s definitely a full circle moment to be releasing the remake three years later and seeing how much my life and career have progressed since then.”

