Royal and the Serpent Headline Tour

RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent has announced plans for her first ever headline tour after opening for artists such as Demi Lovato and Fall Out Boy. The dates begin on October 14 in Phoenix, AZ with stops at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and Los Angeles’ The Roxy. Artist presales begin Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 am (local). Spotify presales begin Wednesday, August 23 at 10:00 am (local). Local and other presales begin Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, August 25 at 10:00 am (local). For full details and ticket information, please see www.royalandtheserpent.com/tour.

Royal & the Serpent – who recently wrapped a special guest run on Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust – is currently readying the next chapter in her acclaimed RAT TRAP series of double-sided singles.

Originally from New Jersey, Royal started in dance and theatre, and first took up guitar at age 14, then relocated to L.A. at age 18. While working as a bartender, Royal soon started self-releasing her music, beginning with her spellbinding 2017 single “Temperance.” Thanks to the buzz behind songs like 2019’s “Weddings & Funerals” and “Salvador Dali” – as well as her electrifying live show – she eventually inked a deal with Atlantic and released “Overwhelmed” in the early days of Covid lockdown.

Over the past few years, Royal has built a close-knit community of fans undeniably drawn to her one-of-a-kind balance of intense sensitivity and unruly self-possession. “The main reason I make music is that it’s the best therapy I could ever ask for: the process of taking everything in my brain and putting it on paper and then singing it out loud for people is so helpful and healing for me. The idea that my own expression can affect people in positive ways is such a blessing and a gift; I don’t ever take it lightly. I just want to keep telling my truth and reach as many people as I possibly can, and see where this little journey takes us.”

ROYAL & THE SERPENT

TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

16 – Dallas, TX – HOB Dallas Cambridge Room

17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

18 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

20 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell Stage

21 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

23 – Toronto, ON – Valet Underground

25 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

26 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia

29 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

30 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

NOVEMBER

2 – Detroit, MI – EL Club

3 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

4 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

6 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Bar

8 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

10 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

13 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile – Showroom

14 – Portland, OR – Star Theatre

17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s

18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

