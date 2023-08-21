Lost Girls – Selvutsletter

Today, Lost Girls — the collaborative project of Jenny Hval and Håvard Volden — announce their new album, Selvutsletter, out October 20th on Smalltown Supersound, and present the new single, “With the Other Hand.” Selvutsletter marks the first new Lost Girls album since their acclaimed debut 2021 album, Menneskekollektivet.

Where Menneskekollektivet was about exploring club beats and expanding and trying out structures, Selvutsletter is about disappearing in experiences. It combines the intuitive, late night feel of Lost Girls’ previous work with experimental rock music as its object. Like its predecessor, the album title is a made up Norwegian word, a word that almost exists. The band’s own translation of Selvutsletter is “self-effacer: Someone who tries to erase themselves. Someone who is cleaning out themselves. Performing exorcism. Or perhaps just getting older, less interested in their own present self.”

“With the Other Hand” began with a guitar line written by Volden that was passed along to Hval who began rearranging the chords beyond recognition. “The result was a structure of verse and chorus, a pop song whispering about someone’s mysterious journey through a street, a building, and a stage,” the band says.

Lost Girls Tour Dates

Tue. Sep. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

Sun. Nov. 5 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

Tue. Nov. 7 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

Sat. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

* with Decisive Pink

