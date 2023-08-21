Cloves – Good Try

Talented songwriter CLOVES returns with her subtle yet hard-hitting new track titled “Good Try.” The track comes complete with a visualiser that is the perfect companion for the song’s poignant lyrics.

Kaity Dunstan PKA “CLOVES” born in Melbourne, Australia has to date generated over 300million-plus streams.

For CLOVES, now is the time she feels most creatively free and mentally strong as she steps out to release her first music independently, marking the beginning of a new relationship with herself and her music, in the midst of the often discussed & debated major label system for artists these days, CLOVES knows this is the best way forward for her make the music she wants and to do it the way she needs to.

