The Arts Lead Sheet #97 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

National Association of Black Storytellers: Black Appalachian Storyteller Fellowship – August 30, 2023

https://www.nabsinc.org/2023-black-appalachian-storytellers-fellowship-2023

South Arts: Traditional Artists Program – October 16, 2023

https://www.southarts.org/programs-conferences/these-mountains/emerging-traditional-artists-program

Jobs

Marketing Coordinator (ACTA) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-coodinator/

Music Marketing Manager (Calibre Music Management) – Melbourne, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/music-marketing-manager/

Marketing Co-Ordinator (ARIA/PPCA) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/content-producer/

Head of Warp Publishing US – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/head-of-warp-publishing-us-warp-publishing-los-angeles-us

Graphic Designer (AVA Festival/Up Productions) – Remote UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/graphic-designer-ava-festival-remote/london-uk

Senior Account Executive (Shore Fire Media) – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/senior-account-executive-shore-fire-media-hybrid-los-angeles-us

Director of Development (WAM) – San Francisco, CA

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3684439936/

Director of Social Impact (McGee Media)

https://www.thewiesuite.com/jobs/mcgee-media

Advertising Executive (5280) – Denver, CO

https://open.media/jobs/advertising-executive-at-5280/

Opportunities

Major Scale (Little City Sounds) – August 25, 2023

https://www.littlecitysounds.com/major-scale

Unlock Her Potential – US – August 31, 2023

https://www.unlockherpotential.com/

7-Week Music Production & Promotion Course (Roundhouse) – UK – September 18, 2023

https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/ontrack-autumn23

STARTS EU – September 22, 2023

https://starts.eu/opportunities/open-call-for-s-t-arts-air/

Artist Trust Fellowship – Washington State – November 6, 2023

https://artisttrust.org/grants/fellowship/

FAC (Featured Artist Coalition (FAC) & Amazon Music – 2023 Step Up Fund

https://thefac.org/stepup

Play Future Echoes

https://futureechoes.se/apply-to-play-2024/

Backline: Touring Notebook: For individuals who work in the touring music industry & their family

https://backline.care/backlinetouringnotebook/

Events

Women’s Audio Mission Fall Academy – August 22, 2023

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-audio-mission-fall-academy-program-hybrid-tickets-681034310957

Indie Weekly #106 – Date with Tape – Demo Listening – August 22, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-106-date-with-a-tape-demo-listening-tickets-679487634807

Women In Technology International (WITI) Write Stuff Discussion and Connecting – August 22, 2023 – 12pm EST

WITI – A Journey to Personalized Financial Wellness to Achieve Your Goals – A WITI Interview with Marla Sofer, founder of Knomee – August 22, 2023 – 1pm EST

WITI Leadership WINS Weekly Meeting – August 22, 2023 – 5pm EST

WITI Generative AI Think Tank – August 22, 2023 – 8pm EST

https://witi.com/events/

CMW – Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World – August 22, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jizpSUuCQlGgtXBEdQUjTw#/registration

WITI Equity Discussion and Connecting – August 23, 2023 – 12pm EST

WITI Member Orientation, Update and Networking – August 23, 2023 – 1pm EST

https://witi.com/events/

WITI Job Search Strategies – August 25, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://witi.com/events/

Indie 102.3 August Local 303 Meetup – Denver, CO – Skylark – August 28, 2023 – 6:30pm

https://www.cpr.org/event/indie-102-3s-august-local-303-meetup-feat-calamity/

Indie Weekly #107 – East Coast Music Conferences – August 29, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-107-tickets-679492017917

Learn Pro Tools (WAM) – San Francisco, CA – October 28, 2023

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pro-tools-fundamentals-tickets-681125022277