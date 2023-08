Zoe Wees returns with her dynamic song, “Lighting”.

In addition, Zoe announced that her debut album, Therapy, will be released on November 3rd.

“Lighting” has a dynamic sound that tells the story of growth and the strength of one who refuses to bow down. The single is powered by Zoe’s beautiful raspy vocals, which add an emotional edge to the narrative in the song. It’ll serve as the first single released from Zoe’s debut album, Therapy.

