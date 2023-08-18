Upsahl – THE PHX TAPES Vol 3

Today, rising pop sensation UPSAHL releases the third installment of THE PHX TAPES with “0 OR 100” (A SIDE) and “FBL” (B SIDE) via Arista Records.

Themed around vulnerability and existentialism, UPSAHL reveals a powerful component to her musicality that further proves her profundity as a vocalist and songwriter.

On “0 OR 100” (SIDE A), UPSAHL passionately chronicles the challenge of knowing how to make the right decision.

“It’s only zero or a hundred//I only hate it or I love it” UPSAHL sings over a serene piano melody, reminding listeners that making wrong decisions–then overcompensating for those wrong decisions–are just another one of human nature’s shortcomings. “0 OR 100”’s sister single “FBL” (SIDE B) shifts to a more upbeat vibe reminiscent of UPSAHL’s classic bad girl anthems. Standing for “fucked by life,” UPSAHL turns the experience of going through it into a banger.

“‘0 OR 100’ touches on vulnerability in a very serious way, and ‘FBL’ has a more playful way of talking about some real shit,” says UPSAHL. “Honestly, I’m kind of terrified to put out ‘0 OR 100’ because it’s coming from such a real place for me. On top of the lyrics coming straight from my personal experience, I pushed myself vocally like I haven’t before, so this entire song is new territory for me in a really exciting way.

‘FBL’ feels like the unhinged younger sibling to that, touching on similar topics while rapping and getting experimental on the production. This is embarrassing, but I’ve been listening to both of these songs on repeat recently as if I’m a fan.”

TOUR DATES:

AUG 25 FRI – Rock en Seine 2023 – Saint-cloud, France

AUG 27 SUN – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

AUG 29 TUE – Lower Third – London, UK

SEPT 5 TUE – Palace – St Paul, MN (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 6 WED – Salt Shed – Chicago, IL (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 8 FRI – Royal Oak – Detroit, MI (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 10 SUN – Pier 17 – New York NY (with Tove Lo)

SEP 12 TUE – Roadrunner – Boston, MA, United States (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 14 THU – The Anthem – Washington, D.C. – (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 15 FRI – The Atlantis – Washington, D.C. (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 16 SAT – Music Midtown – Atlanta, GA

