Shay Lia – Upside Down

Shay Lia is a woman of the world. A prolific creator born in France, raised in the tiny, lesser known East African country of Djibouti (on the northeast coast of the Horn of Africa). The independent singer-songwriter’s intentional, soulful offerings smoothly pack multiple genres and effervescent movement into a concise, sonic + visual narrative of the artist’s self-discovery and impressive repertoire.

Shay Lia is a modern visionary; referential, meticulous and adaptive – who can thoughtfully blend new and old cultural context with contemporary collective emotion, creating sounds that resonate globally, both with key collaborators and with fans in LA, the UK, Europe, France, Nigeria, Japan and Korea.

Showcasing her chameleonic approach to creating music, alternative R&B star Shay Lia is back with her disco-soaked new single ‘UPSIDE DOWN’, out August 18th on AWAL

The upbeat single drops alongside the announcement of her forthcoming LP titled FACETS, set to release on October 20th.

