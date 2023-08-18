Maddie Zahm – Eightball Girl

Today, rising pop powerhouse Maddie Zahm releases her new single “Eightball Girl,” a shimmering, summer-ready smash with a hook that won’t leave your head for days.

“Eightball Girl” is the third single from Maddie’s highly-anticipated forthcoming debut album Now That I’ve Been Honest (October 20, Dollgirl Records/AWAL) which charts the past year of the rising pop star’s life – a messy, complicated and beautiful story of coming out and coming of age.

Says Maddie, “‘Eightball Girl’ was the first love song I ever wrote about a girl. I sent it to my best friend who I had a small crush on to ask her how she felt about me. When I went into the studio, I was so anxious and started with that chorus melody. We came up with the idea of calling her a ‘magic eightball’ because I truly didn’t know what her answer would be. We sent it to my team who genuinely thought it was about cocaine- I cleared that up! I will not stop until the hook annoys everyone the way it annoys me after a year of humming it”

